On Air: Innovation in Government
Trending:
Listen Live
Federal Executive Forum Healthcare IT Strategies in Government Progress and Best Practices 2024
June 18, 2024
1:00 PM Webinar 1 Hour No Fee
What healthcare IT strategies have proven successful and what are the priorities for the future?
Register Now

Demands for the healthcare industry to adopt new technology and enhance customer experience remain high. What strategies have proven successful and what are the priorities for the future?

During this webinar, you will gain the unique perspective of top federal healthcare IT experts:

  • John Rancourt, Deputy Director, Office of The National Coordinator for Health IT
  • Jennifer Wendel, Chief Information Officer, Department of Health and Human Services
  • Dr. Neil Evans, Acting Program Executive Director, Electronic Health Record Modernization Integration Office, Veterans Health Administration
  • Tim Waters, Senior Manager, Federal SLED and Healthcare and Life Sciences, Equinix
  • Dr. Thomas Osbourne, Federal Chief Medical Officer, Microsoft
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

Please register using the form on this page.
Have questions or need help? Visit our Q&A page for answers to common questions or to reach a member of our team.

Sponsors

     

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.