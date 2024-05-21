Federal Executive Forum Healthcare IT Strategies in Government Progress and Best Practices 2024

Demands for the healthcare industry to adopt new technology and enhance customer experience remain high. What strategies have proven successful and what are the priorities for the future?

During this webinar, you will gain the unique perspective of top federal healthcare IT experts:

John Rancourt , Deputy Director, Office of The National Coordinator for Health IT

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.