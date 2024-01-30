On Air: Panel Discussions
Federal Executive Forum IT Modernization Strategies in Government Progress and Best Practices 2024
February 7, 2024
1:00 PM Webinar 1 hour No Fee
Gain the unique perspective on IT strategy from top government IT experts.
IT modernization continues to be at the forefront of government mission strategy and success. How are agencies profiling a successful strategy and what is the vision for the future?

During this webinar, you will gain the unique perspective of top government IT experts:

  • Jeff Seaton, Chief Information Officer, NASA
  • Silvia Burns, Chief Information Officer, FDIC
  • Dale Chidester, Deputy Chief Information Officer, Central Intelligence Agency
  • Guy Cavallo, Chief Information Officer, Office of Personnel Management
  • Ken Gonzalez, Director of Solutions Architect, Public Sector, Verizon
  • Heidi Kobylski, Vice President, Federal Civilian, Microsoft
  • Jonathan Alboum, Federal Chief Technology Officer & Principal Digital Strategist, ServiceNow
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

