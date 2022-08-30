On Air: Federal Insights
Federal Executive Forum IT Modernization Strategies in Government
September 6, 2022
Date: September 6, 2022 Time: 1:00 pm ET Duration: 1 hour Cost: No Fee Description: Federal agencies have been in a whirlwind of IT modernization initiatives. But what strategies are the most effective? During this webinar, you will learn…
Federal agencies have been in a whirlwind of IT modernization initiatives. But what strategies are the most effective?

During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the Energy Department, State Department and Department of Health and Human Services are implementing strategies and initiatives around IT modernization.

The following experts will explore IT modernization strategies, best practices and what it means to you:

  • Gardy RosiusActing Deputy CIO, Architecture, Engineering, Technology & Innovation, Energy Department
  • C. Melonie Cannon, Director, Systems and Integration Office, State Department
  • Nicole WillisChief Technology Officer, Office of Inspector General, Department of Health and Human Services
  • Rob Carey, President, Cloudera Government Solutions
  • Nick NilanDirector, Federal Civilian, Verizon
  • Scott Crowder, SVP & Chief Information Officer, BMC Software
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

