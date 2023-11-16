Federal Executive Forum Zero Trust in Government

Zero trust continues to be at the forefront of every agency cybersecurity strategy.

During this exclusive webinar, you will learn how top government technology executives are implementing effective strategies and technology around zero trust.

The following experts will explore what the future of zero trust in government means to you:

Vu Nguyen , Chief Information Security Officer, Justice Department

, Chief Information Security Officer, Justice Department Stephen Kensinger , CIO of the Cyber & Security Division and Senior Technical Advisor, Defense Intelligence Agency

, CIO of the Cyber & Security Division and Senior Technical Advisor, Defense Intelligence Agency Karl Hellmann , Deputy Chief Information Security Officer, Labor Department

, Deputy Chief Information Security Officer, Labor Department Christine Farren , Cyber Strategy Lead, Lumen Public Sector

, Cyber Strategy Lead, Lumen Public Sector John Kindervag , Chief Evangelist, Illumio

, Chief Evangelist, Illumio Wesley Withrow , Cyber Lead, Verizon Public Sector

, Cyber Lead, Verizon Public Sector Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.