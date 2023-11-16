On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Federal Executive Forum Zero Trust in Government
November 28, 2023
1:00 PM Webinar 1 hour No Fee
During this exclusive webinar, you will learn how top government technology executives are implementing effective strategies and technology around zero trust.
Register Now

Zero trust continues to be at the forefront of every agency cybersecurity strategy.

During this exclusive webinar, you will learn how top government technology executives are implementing effective strategies and technology around zero trust.

The following experts will explore what the future of zero trust in government means to you:

  • Vu Nguyen, Chief Information Security Officer, Justice Department
  • Stephen Kensinger, CIO of the Cyber & Security Division and Senior Technical Advisor, Defense Intelligence Agency
  • Karl Hellmann, Deputy Chief Information Security Officer, Labor Department
  • Christine Farren, Cyber Strategy Lead, Lumen Public Sector
  • John Kindervag, Chief Evangelist, Illumio
  • Wesley Withrow, Cyber Lead, Verizon Public Sector
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

Complimentary Registration
Please register using the form on this page or call (202)895-5023

Sponsors

      

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.