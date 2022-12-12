Federal Executive Forum Profile in Excellence: CIO Achievements

Date: December 20, 2022

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

During this webinar, top government technology executives and industry experts will reflect on their 2022 accomplishments along with the people and technology that made these programs so successful.

The following experts will explore federal IT success stories, best practices and what it means to you:

Melinda Rogers, Chief Information Officer, Department of Justice

Chief Information Officer, Department of Justice Ann Dunkin, Chief Information Officer, Department of Energy

Chief Information Officer, Department of Energy Gary Washington, Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of Agriculture

Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of Agriculture Sylvia Burns, Chief Information Officer, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

Chief Information Officer, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Jonathan Alboum, Federal Chief Technology Officer, ServiceNow

Federal Chief Technology Officer, ServiceNow Nick Psaki, Principal Technologist, Office of the CTO, North American Public Sector, Pure Storage

Principal Technologist, Office of the CTO, North American Public Sector, Pure Storage Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.