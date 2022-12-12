On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Federal Executive Forum Profile in Excellence: CIO Achievements
December 20, 2022
1:00 PM Webinar
During this webinar, top government technology executives and industry experts will reflect on their 2022 accomplishments along with the people and technology that made these programs so successful.
Date: December 20, 2022
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

The following experts will explore federal IT success stories, best practices and what it means to you:

  • Melinda Rogers, Chief Information Officer, Department of Justice
  • Ann Dunkin, Chief Information Officer, Department of Energy
  • Gary Washington, Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of Agriculture
  • Sylvia Burns, Chief Information Officer, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
  • Jonathan Alboum, Federal Chief Technology Officer, ServiceNow
  • Nick Psaki, Principal Technologist, Office of the CTO, North American Public Sector, Pure Storage
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

