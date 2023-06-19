Federal Executive Forum Profiles in Excellence: CTO Achievements in Emerging Technologies and Innovation

Date: June 27, 2023

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

During this exclusive webinar, top federal technology executives and industry experts will discuss innovations and successes in government technology strategy.

The following experts will explore what emerging technologies and innovation in government means to you:

Ted Okada , Chief Technology Officer, Federal Emergency Management Agency

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

