Federal Executive Forum Profiles in Excellence: CTO Achievements in Emerging Technologies and Innovation
June 27, 2023
1:00 PM Webinar
During this exclusive webinar, top federal technology executives and industry experts will discuss innovations and successes in government technology strategy.
Date: June 27, 2023
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
The following experts will explore what emerging technologies and innovation in government means to you:

  • Ted Okada, Chief Technology Officer, Federal Emergency Management Agency
  • Frank Indiviglio, Chief Technology Officer, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
  • Lisa Costa, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, Space Force
  • David Koch, Director, Research & Development, Defense Logistics Agency
  • Nick Psaki, Principal Technologist, U.S. Federal, Pure Storage
  • Greg Schern, Vice President, Tech Evangelism, CTO Office, BMC Software
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

