Federal Executive Forum Profiles in Excellence in Government: CIO Achievements

During this webinar, top government technology executives and industry experts will reflect on their 2023 accomplishments along with the people and technology that made these programs so successful.

The following experts will explore federal IT success stories, best practices and what it means to you:

Beth Cappello , Deputy Chief Information Officer, Department of Homeland Security

Danielle Metz , Director of Information Management and Technology, Deputy OSD Chief Information Officer, Department of Defense

Kristin Ruiz , Chief Information Officer, Transportation Security Administration

Rachelle Henderson , Chief Information Officer, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Nick Psaki, Principal Technologist, Federal, Pure Storage

LaLisha Hurt , Industry Advisor, Public Sector Federal, Splunk

Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.