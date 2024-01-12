On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Federal Executive Forum Profiles in Excellence in Government: CIO Achievements
January 23, 2024
1:00 PM Webinar 1 hour No Fee
Join host Luke McCormack as he discusses 2023 federal IT successes with top government and industry technology experts.
During this webinar, top government technology executives and industry experts will reflect on their 2023 accomplishments along with the people and technology that made these programs so successful.

The following experts will explore federal IT success stories, best practices and what it means to you:

  • Beth Cappello, Deputy Chief Information Officer, Department of Homeland Security
  • Danielle Metz, Director of Information Management and Technology, Deputy OSD Chief Information Officer, Department of Defense
  • Kristin Ruiz, Chief Information Officer, Transportation Security Administration
  • Rachelle Henderson, Chief Information Officer, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
  • Nick Psaki, Principal Technologist, Federal, Pure Storage
  • LaLisha Hurt, Industry Advisor, Public Sector Federal, Splunk
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

