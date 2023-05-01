On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Federal Executive Forum Secure Cloud Computing in Government
May 9, 2023
1:00 PM Webinar
During this exclusive webinar, you will learn how top federal IT executives are implementing effective strategies and technology around cloud computing.
Register Now

Date: May 9, 2023
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

The cloud continues to play an integral role in driving innovation at federal agencies. As uses become increasingly complex, how can agencies ensure data is secured?

During this exclusive webinar, you will learn how top federal IT executives are implementing effective strategies and technology around cloud computing.

The following experts will explore what the future of cloud computing in government means to you:

  • Renata Spinks, C4I Assistant Director of IT, Deputy CIO and Senior Information Security Officer, Marine Corps
  • Paula Wagner, Director, Cloud Program Management Office, State Department
  • Kendall Krebs, Deputy Executive Director, Infrastructure Operations, Department of Veterans Affairs
  • Joe Sangiuliano, Regional Vice President, Prisma Cloud by Palo Alto Networks
  • John Martien, Manager, Technical Solutions Specialist, NetApp
  • Ben Cushing, Chief Architect, Health & Life Sciences, Red Hat
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

Registration is complimentary. Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.

Sponsors

      

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.