Federal Executive Forum Secure Cloud Computing in Government

Date: May 9, 2023

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

The cloud continues to play an integral role in driving innovation at federal agencies. As uses become increasingly complex, how can agencies ensure data is secured?

During this exclusive webinar, you will learn how top federal IT executives are implementing effective strategies and technology around cloud computing.

The following experts will explore what the future of cloud computing in government means to you:

Renata Spinks, C4I Assistant Director of IT, Deputy CIO and Senior Information Security Officer, Marine Corps

Paula Wagner, Director, Cloud Program Management Office, State Department

Kendall Krebs, Deputy Executive Director, Infrastructure Operations, Department of Veterans Affairs

Joe Sangiuliano, Regional Vice President, Prisma Cloud by Palo Alto Networks

John Martien, Manager, Technical Solutions Specialist, NetApp

Ben Cushing, Chief Architect, Health & Life Sciences, Red Hat

Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

Registration is complimentary. Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.