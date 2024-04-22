On Air: Your Federal Life
Federal Executive Forum Secure Cloud Computing Strategies in Government Progress and Best Practices 2024
May 21, 2024
1:00 PM Webinar 1 Hour No Fee
As cloud technology use cases become increasingly complex, how can agencies ensure data is secured?
Cloud technology continues to play an integral role in driving innovation at federal agencies. As use cases become increasingly complex, how can agencies ensure data is secured?

During this webinar, you will gain the unique perspective of top federal IT experts:

  • Kathy Ebersole, Deputy Chief Information Officer, Disaster Operations, Federal Emergency Management Agency
  • Allen Hill, Chief Information Officer, Federal Communications Commission
  • Eric Mills, Executive Director for Cloud Strategy, General Services Administration
  • Dovarius Peoples, Director and Chief Information Officer, Army Corps of Engineers
  • Bianca Lankford, Vice President of Engineering, Datadog
  • Adam Sommers, Leader in Value, Strategy and Innovation, US Public Sector Federal, Google
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

