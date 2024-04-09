On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Federal Executive Forum Zero Trust Strategies in Government Progress and Best Practices 2024
April 22, 2024
1:00 PM Webinar 1 Hour No Fee
How are strategies evolving to stay ahead of tomorrow's cyber threats?
Zero trust continues to be a crucial piece of cybersecurity initiatives. But how are strategies evolving to stay ahead of tomorrow’s cyber threats?

During this webinar, you will gain the unique perspective of top government cybersecurity experts:

  • Sean Connelly, Federal Zero Trust Technical Architect, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
  • Roy Luongo, CISO, US Secret Service, Department of Homeland Security
  • Louis Eichenbaum, Zero Trust Program Manager, Department of the Interior
  • Chris Roberts, Director, Federal Sales Engineering, Public Sector, Quest Software
  • Steve Faehl, Federal Chief Technology Officer, Microsoft
  • Wes Withrow, Senior Client Executive, Cybersecurity, Verizon
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

