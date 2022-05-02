Federal Executive Forum’s Zero Trust Strategies in Government

Date: May 10, 2022

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

Description:

The zero trust model has come to the forefront of government agency cyber strategies in the last couple of years, but how are agencies implementing and managing their zero trust strategy?

During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the State Department, Justice Department, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement and Department of Homeland Security are implementing strategies and technology around zero trust.

Donna Bennett , Chief Information Security Officer, Department of State

, Chief Information Security Officer, Department of State Vu Nguyen , Acting Chief Information Security Officer, Department of Justice

, Acting Chief Information Security Officer, Department of Justice Rob Thorne , Chief Information Security Officer, Immigration and Customs Enforcement

, Chief Information Security Officer, Immigration and Customs Enforcement Eric Sanders , Chief Information Security Officer, Office of Intelligence and Analysis, Department of Homeland Security

, Chief Information Security Officer, Office of Intelligence and Analysis, Department of Homeland Security Felipe Fernandez , Senior Director, Systems Engineering, Fortinet Federal

, Senior Director, Systems Engineering, Fortinet Federal John Davis , VP, Public Sector, Palo Alto Networks

, VP, Public Sector, Palo Alto Networks Mark Sincevich , Federal Director, Illumio

, Federal Director, Illumio Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions and a vision for the future.

