Federal Executive Forum’s Zero Trust Strategies in Government
May 2, 202211:26 am
Date: May 10, 2022 Time: 1 p.m. ET Duration: 1 hour Cost: No Fee
Description:
The zero trust model has come to the forefront of government agency cyber strategies in the last couple of years, but how are agencies implementing and managing their zero trust strategy?
During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the State Department, Justice Department, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement and Department of Homeland Security are implementing strategies and technology around zero trust.
The following experts will explore what the future of machine learning and AI in government means to you:
Donna Bennett, Chief Information Security Officer, Department of State
Vu Nguyen, Acting Chief Information Security Officer, Department of Justice
Rob Thorne, Chief Information Security Officer, Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Eric Sanders, Chief Information Security Officer, Office of Intelligence and Analysis, Department of Homeland Security
Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum
Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions and a vision for the future.
Registration is complimentary. Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.
