Federal Executive Forum’s Healthcare IT in Government

Date: August 9, 2022

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

Description:

The pandemic era of the past two years has highlighted the value of health IT. How have agencies been utilizing IT to improve health care and health care services?

During this exclusive edition of Federal Executive Forum, you will learn how top government technology executives are meeting the demands of the evolving IT landscape of health care.

The following experts will explore what the future of healthcare IT in government means to you:

Ryan Dempsey Argentieri , Deputy Director, Office of Technology, Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT

, Deputy Director, Office of Technology, Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT Dr. Neil Evans , Senior Advisor to the Assistant Secretary for Information & Technology and Chief Information Officer, Department of Veterans Affairs and Chief Officer, Office of Connected Care, Veterans Health Administration

, Senior Advisor to the Assistant Secretary for Information & Technology and Chief Information Officer, Department of Veterans Affairs and Chief Officer, Office of Connected Care, Veterans Health Administration Karl Mathias , Chief Information Officer, Department of Health and Human Services

, Chief Information Officer, Department of Health and Human Services Murali Gandhirajan , Healthcare Field CTO, Snowflake

, Healthcare Field CTO, Snowflake Jonathan Alboum , Federal CTO, ServiceNow

, Federal CTO, ServiceNow Seth Kindley , Principal Data Architect, U.S. Public Sector, Pure Storage

, Principal Data Architect, U.S. Public Sector, Pure Storage Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions and a vision for the future.

