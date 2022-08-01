Federal Executive Forum’s Healthcare IT in Government

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Date: August 9, 2022
Time: 1:00 pm ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee
Description:
The pandemic era of the past two years has highlighted the value of health IT. How have agencies been utilizing IT to improve health care and health care services?
During this exclusive edition of Federal Executive Forum, you will learn how top government technology executives are meeting the demands of the evolving IT landscape of health care.
The following experts will explore what the future of healthcare IT in government means to you:
Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions and a vision for the future.
Registration is complimentary. Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.
