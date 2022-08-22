Federal Executive Forum’s Profiles in Excellence: CISOs in Government Featuring Cybersecurity Trends and Strategies

Date: August 30, 2022

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

Description:

Cybersecurity strategy has become a central focus for both government and industry. During this webinar, top government information security executives and industry experts will reflect on their 2022 accomplishments along with the people and technology that made these programs so successful.

The following experts will explore top federal cybersecurity success stories, best practices and what it means to you:

Shane Barney, Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services

Mike Witt, Chief Information Security Officer, NASA

Ja'Nelle DeVore, Chief Information Security Officer, USDA

Jim Richberg, Public Sector Field CISO & VP of Information Security, Fortinet

Zafer Bilaloglu, Federal Cybersecurity Engineering Leader, Databricks

Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

