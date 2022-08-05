On Air: Cyber Chat
Federal Executive Forum’s Zero Trust in Government
August 16, 2022
1:00 PM Webinar
Date: August 16, 2022
Time: 1:00 pm ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

Description:

Zero trust architecture continues to be at the forefront of government agency cyber strategies, but how are agencies implementing and managing their strategies?

During this exclusive webinar, you will learn how top government technology executives are implementing strategies and technology around zero trust.

The following experts will explore what the future of zero trust in government means to you:

  • Matt Conner, Chief Information Security Officer, Office of the Director of National Intelligence
  • Tonya Manning, Director & Chief Information Security Officer, Environmental Protection Agency
  • Gerald Caron, Chief Information Officer, Office of the Inspector General, Department of Health and Human Services
  • Paul Kaspian, Principal Product Manager, Zero Trust, Palo Alto Networks
  • Akiba Saeedi, Vice President, IBM Security Federal
  • Tony D’Angelo, Vice President, U.S. Public Sector, Lookout
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Registration is complimentary. Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.

