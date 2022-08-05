Federal Executive Forum’s Zero Trust in Government

Date: August 16, 2022

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

Description:

Zero trust architecture continues to be at the forefront of government agency cyber strategies, but how are agencies implementing and managing their strategies?

During this exclusive webinar, you will learn how top government technology executives are implementing strategies and technology around zero trust.

The following experts will explore what the future of zero trust in government means to you:

Matt Conner, Chief Information Security Officer, Office of the Director of National Intelligence

Chief Information Security Officer, Office of the Director of National Intelligence Tonya Manning , Director & Chief Information Security Officer, Environmental Protection Agency

, Director & Chief Information Security Officer, Environmental Protection Agency Gerald Caron, Chief Information Officer, Office of the Inspector General, Department of Health and Human Services

Chief Information Officer, Office of the Inspector General, Department of Health and Human Services Paul Kaspian, Principal Product Manager, Zero Trust, Palo Alto Networks

Principal Product Manager, Zero Trust, Palo Alto Networks Akiba Saeedi, Vice President, IBM Security Federal

Vice President, IBM Security Federal Tony D’Angelo, Vice President, U.S. Public Sector, Lookout

Vice President, U.S. Public Sector, Lookout Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

