Federal Executive Forum’s Zero Trust in Government

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Date: August 16, 2022
Time: 1:00 pm ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee
Description:
Zero trust architecture continues to be at the forefront of government agency cyber strategies, but how are agencies implementing and managing their strategies?
During this exclusive webinar, you will learn how top government technology executives are implementing strategies and technology around zero trust.
The following experts will explore what the future of zero trust in government means to you:
Registration is complimentary. Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.