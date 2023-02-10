Federal Executive Forum IT Modernization in Government

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Date: February 21, 2023
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee
IT modernization continues to be at the forefront of government missions. But what strategies are proving to be most effective?
During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the Environmental Protection Agency, Social Security Administration and Office of Personnel Management are implementing strategies and initiatives around IT modernization.
The following experts will explore IT modernization strategies, best practices and what it means to you:
Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.
Registration is complimentary. Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.