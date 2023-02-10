Federal Executive Forum IT Modernization in Government

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
February 21, 2023
1:00 PM Webinar
During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the Environmental Protection Agency, Social Security Administration and Office of Personnel Management are implementing strategies and initiatives around IT modernization.
Date: February 21, 2023
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

IT modernization continues to be at the forefront of government missions. But what strategies are proving to be most effective?

The following experts will explore IT modernization strategies, best practices and what it means to you:

  • Vaughn Noga, Chief Information Officer, Environmental Protection Agency
  • Patrick Newbold, Assistant Deputy Commissioner and Deputy CIO, Social Security Administration
  • Guy Cavallo, Chief Information Officer, Office of Personnel Management
  • Michael Adams, Divisional Vice President, Public Sector Federal, Verizon Business Group
  • Jon Harmon, Vice President, Worldwide Sales, BMC Software
  • Parth Vakil, Lead Solutions Architect, Federal, Databricks
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

