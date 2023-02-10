Federal Executive Forum IT Modernization in Government

Date: February 21, 2023

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

IT modernization continues to be at the forefront of government missions. But what strategies are proving to be most effective?

During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the Environmental Protection Agency, Social Security Administration and Office of Personnel Management are implementing strategies and initiatives around IT modernization.

The following experts will explore IT modernization strategies, best practices and what it means to you:

Vaughn Noga, Chief Information Officer, Environmental Protection Agency

Patrick Newbold, Assistant Deputy Commissioner and Deputy CIO, Social Security Administration

Guy Cavallo, Chief Information Officer, Office of Personnel Management

Michael Adams, Divisional Vice President, Public Sector Federal, Verizon Business Group

Jon Harmon, Vice President, Worldwide Sales, BMC Software

Parth Vakil, Lead Solutions Architect, Federal, Databricks

Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

