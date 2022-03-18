The Federal Executive Forum’s Data Center and Cloud Optimization in Government
March 18, 20221:18 pm
Date: March 29, 2022 Time: 1 p.m. ET Duration: 1 hour Cost: No Fee
Description
Data centers and cloud optimization is an important topic in government today. But what lessons have agencies learned to create more impactful optimization for the future?
During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the General Services Administration, Army Corps of Engineers, Department of Homeland Security, Cloudera, Quest Software and Snowflake are implementing strategies and initiatives around data center and cloud optimization.
The following experts will explore data center and cloud optimization, best practices and what it means to you:
Thomas Santucci, Director, Data Center & Cloud Optimization Initiative PMO, General Services Administration
Dovarius Peoples, Chief Information Officer, Army Corps of Engineers
Beth Cappello, Deputy Chief Information Officer, Department of Homeland Security
Rob Carey, President, Cloudera Government Solutions
Chris Roberts, Federal Technology Director, Quest Software Public Sector
Nicholas Speece, Chief Federal Technologist, Snowflake
Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum
Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions and a vision for the future.
Registration is complimentary.
