The Federal Executive Forum’s Data Center and Cloud Optimization in Government

Date: March 29, 2022

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

Description

Data centers and cloud optimization is an important topic in government today. But what lessons have agencies learned to create more impactful optimization for the future?

During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the General Services Administration, Army Corps of Engineers, Department of Homeland Security, Cloudera, Quest Software and Snowflake are implementing strategies and initiatives around data center and cloud optimization.

The following experts will explore data center and cloud optimization, best practices and what it means to you:

Thomas Santucci , Director, Data Center & Cloud Optimization Initiative PMO, General Services Administration

, Director, Data Center & Cloud Optimization Initiative PMO, General Services Administration Dovarius Peoples, Chief Information Officer, Army Corps of Engineers

Chief Information Officer, Army Corps of Engineers Beth Cappello, Deputy Chief Information Officer, Department of Homeland Security

Deputy Chief Information Officer, Department of Homeland Security Rob Carey, President, Cloudera Government Solutions

President, Cloudera Government Solutions Chris Roberts, Federal Technology Director, Quest Software Public Sector

Federal Technology Director, Quest Software Public Sector Nicholas Speece, Chief Federal Technologist, Snowflake

Chief Federal Technologist, Snowflake Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions and a vision for the future.

Registration is complimentary. Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.