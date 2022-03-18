On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Federal Executive Forum

The Federal Executive Forum’s Data Center and Cloud Optimization in Government

March 18, 2022 1:18 pm
< a min read
      

Date: March 29, 2022
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

Description

Data centers and cloud optimization is an important topic in government today. But what lessons have agencies learned to create more impactful optimization for the future?

During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the General Services Administration, Army Corps of Engineers, Department of Homeland Security, Cloudera, Quest Software and Snowflake are implementing strategies and initiatives around data center and cloud optimization.

The following experts will explore data center and cloud optimization, best practices and what it means to you:

  • Thomas Santucci, Director, Data Center & Cloud Optimization Initiative PMO, General Services Administration
  • Dovarius Peoples, Chief Information Officer, Army Corps of Engineers
  • Beth Cappello, Deputy Chief Information Officer, Department of Homeland Security
  • Rob Carey, President, Cloudera Government Solutions
  • Chris Roberts, Federal Technology Director, Quest Software Public Sector
  • Nicholas Speece, Chief Federal Technologist, Snowflake
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions and a vision for the future.

Registration is complimentary. Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Beth Cappello Chris Roberts Dovarius Peoples Federal Executive Forum Federal Insights Luke McCormack Nicholas Speece Rob Carey Roundtables Thomas Santucci Trezza Media Group

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|24 Fort Carson Tactical & Tech Day
3|24 How to Leverage LinkedIn to Build a...
3|24 Compliant Data is the Universal Fuel...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Artemis embarks on its journey... to the launch pad