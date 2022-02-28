The Federal Executive Forum’s IT Modernization in Government 2022

Date: March 8, 2022

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

Description

In the federal government, it’s no longer a question as to whether to modernize, but instead how to modernize efficiently and effectively.

During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office, International Revenue Service and Department of Homeland Security are implementing strategies and initiatives around IT modernization.

The following experts will explore IT modernization strategies, best practices and what it means to you:

Jamie Holcombe, Chief Information Officer, U.S. Patent & Trademark Office

Nancy Sieger, Chief Information Officer, Internal Revenue Service

Soldenise Sejour, Chief Information Officer, Office of Intelligence & Analysis, Department of Homeland Security

Nicholas Speece, Chief Federal Technologist, Snowflake

Nick Psaki, Principal Technology Strategist, Pure Storage

John Harris, Executive Director, Federal Civilian, Verizon

Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

