The Federal Executive Forum’s IT Modernization in Government 2022
February 28, 20224:44 pm
Date: March 8, 2022 Time: 1 p.m. ET Duration: 1 hour Cost: No Fee
Description
In the federal government, it’s no longer a question as to whether to modernize, but instead how to modernize efficiently and effectively.
During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office, International Revenue Service and Department of Homeland Security are implementing strategies and initiatives around IT modernization.
The following experts will explore IT modernization strategies, best practices and what it means to you:
Jamie Holcombe, Chief Information Officer, U.S. Patent & Trademark Office
Nancy Sieger, Chief Information Officer, Internal Revenue Service
Soldenise Sejour, Chief Information Officer, Office of Intelligence & Analysis, Department of Homeland Security
Nicholas Speece, Chief Federal Technologist, Snowflake
Nick Psaki, Principal Technology Strategist, Pure Storage
John Harris, Executive Director, Federal Civilian, Verizon
Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum
Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.
Registration is complimentary. Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.
