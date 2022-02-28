On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Federal Executive Forum’s IT Modernization in Government 2022

February 28, 2022 4:44 pm
Date: March 8, 2022
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

Description

In the federal government, it’s no longer a question as to whether to modernize, but instead how to modernize efficiently and effectively.

During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office, International Revenue Service and Department of Homeland Security are implementing strategies and initiatives around IT modernization.

The following experts will explore IT modernization strategies, best practices and what it means to you:

  • Jamie Holcombe, Chief Information Officer, U.S. Patent & Trademark Office
  • Nancy Sieger, Chief Information Officer, Internal Revenue Service
  • Soldenise Sejour, Chief Information Officer, Office of Intelligence & Analysis, Department of Homeland Security
  • Nicholas Speece, Chief Federal Technologist, Snowflake
  • Nick Psaki, Principal Technology Strategist, Pure Storage
  • John Harris, Executive Director, Federal Civilian, Verizon
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

Registration is complimentary.

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

