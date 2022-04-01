The Federal Executive Forum’s Machine Learning and AI in Government 2022
April 1, 202212:30 pm
< a min read
Date: April 12, 2022 Time: 1 p.m. ET Duration: 1 hour Cost: No Fee
Description
Machine learning and artificial intelligence technology is very important in helping agencies with their people, processes and technology. But how are agencies utilizing this technology and what benefits do they see?
During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the Department of Veterans Affairs and Defense Intelligence Agency are implementing strategies and initiatives around machine learning and artificial intelligence.
The following experts will explore what the future of machine learning and AI in government means to you:
Dr. Gil Alterovitz, Director, National Artificial Intelligence Institute, Department of Veterans Affairs
Nick Psaki, Principal Technology Strategist, Pure Storage
Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum
Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions and a vision for the future.
Registration is complimentary. Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.