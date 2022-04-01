On Air: Business of Government Hour
The Federal Executive Forum’s Machine Learning and AI in Government 2022

April 1, 2022 12:30 pm
Date: April 12, 2022
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

Description
Machine learning and artificial intelligence technology is very important in helping agencies with their people, processes and technology. But how are agencies utilizing this technology and what benefits do they see?

During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the Department of Veterans Affairs and Defense Intelligence Agency are implementing strategies and initiatives around machine learning and artificial intelligence.

The following experts will explore what the future of machine learning and AI in government means to you:

  • Dr. Gil Alterovitz, Director, National Artificial Intelligence Institute, Department of Veterans Affairs
  • Ramesh Menon, Chief Technology Officer, Defense Intelligence Agency
  • Sri Ambati, Chief Executive Officer, H2O.ai
  • John Dillon, Chairman of the Board, Aerospike
  • Nick Psaki, Principal Technology Strategist, Pure Storage
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions and a vision for the future.

