Federal Executive Forum Zero Trust Strategies in Government

Date: April 25, 2023

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

Zero trust is at the forefront of every agency cybersecurity strategy. What strategies have agencies found to be the most impactful?

During this exclusive webinar, you will learn how top government technology executives are implementing effective strategies and technology around zero trust.

The following experts will explore what the future of zero trust in government means to you:

La Monte Yarborough, Chief Information Security Officer, Department of Health and Human Services

Ryon Klotz, Deputy Chief Information Officer, Central Intelligence Agency

John Samios, Chief System Security Officer, Transportation Security Administration

Chris Roberts, Federal Engineering Leader, Quest Software Public Sector

Gary Barlet, Federal Chief Technology Officer, Illumio

Lamont Copeland, Managing Director, Federal Solutions Architecture, Verizon Business

Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.