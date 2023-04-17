On Air: Business of Government Hour
Federal Executive Forum Zero Trust Strategies in Government
April 25, 2023
1:00 PM Webinar
During this exclusive webinar, you will learn how top government technology executives are implementing effective strategies and technology around zero trust.
Zero trust is at the forefront of every agency cybersecurity strategy. What strategies have agencies found to be the most impactful?

The following experts will explore what the future of zero trust in government means to you:

  • La Monte Yarborough, Chief Information Security Officer, Department of Health and Human Services
  • Ryon Klotz, Deputy Chief Information Officer, Central Intelligence Agency
  • John Samios, Chief System Security Officer, Transportation Security Administration
  • Chris Roberts, Federal Engineering Leader, Quest Software Public Sector
  • Gary Barlet, Federal Chief Technology Officer, Illumio
  • Lamont Copeland, Managing Director, Federal Solutions Architecture, Verizon Business
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

