4 outstanding questions around SEWP VI
December 7, 2023
2:00 PM Webinar 1 hour No Fee
Join moderator Jason Miller and a panel of SEWP experts as they answer some of your burning questions surrounding SEWP VI.
Join moderator Jason Miller and a panel of SEWP experts as they answer some of your burning questions surrounding SEWP VI.

During this webinar, they will address:

  • Will everyone actually get an award?
  • What are some of the small business changes likely to happen?
  • Over 1500 questions have been published thus far. What are some of the top questions that have yet to be answered? What impact do those questions play?
  • Are protests destined?
  • Top takeaways heading into the 2024 RFP

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

Speakers

Kenneth Brown

Former Industry Relations Manager, Industry Relations Team

NASA SEWP

Stephanie
Geiger

CEO and Founder

Geiger Consulting Group

Jeremy Nusbaum

Founder and Principal Consultant

Luminary Consulting Group

