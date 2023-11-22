4 outstanding questions around SEWP VI

Join moderator Jason Miller and a panel of SEWP experts as they answer some of your burning questions surrounding SEWP VI.

During this webinar, they will address:

Will everyone actually get an award?

What are some of the small business changes likely to happen?

Over 1500 questions have been published thus far. What are some of the top questions that have yet to be answered? What impact do those questions play?

Are protests destined?

Top takeaways heading into the 2024 RFP