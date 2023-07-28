Achieving Cyber Resilience in a World of Evolving Threats

Date: July 19, 2023

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No fee

Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*

Cyber threats continue to evolve and pose greater risk to vulnerable data and users. But how is government agency strategy evolving to stay ahead of those threats?

During this exclusive webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and agency and industry leaders will discuss what strategies and trends agencies are employing in their cybersecurity journey.

Learning objectives:

Current federal cybersecurity strategies

The zero trust journey

Cybersecurity trends

Complimentary Registration

Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023. Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Information Technology. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar. Certificates will be e-mailed to registrants. In accordance with the standards of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 50 minutes equals 1 CPE. For more information regarding complaint and program cancellation policies, please contact FederalNewsNetwork.com at (202) 895-5023. Due to this program being offered free of charge, there will be no refunds issued.

Additional Information

Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.

Program Level: Beginner

Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training

*Training certificates will be e-mailed to attendees after the event.

Federal News Radio, part of the Federal News Network, is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: www.nasbaregistry.org.