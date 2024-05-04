On Air: Federal News Network
Addressing and closing critical skills gaps in the federal workforce
May 14, 2024
2:00 PM Webinar 1 Hour No Fee
How do you know if you have skills gaps in your agency and how can you address them?
Join host Drew Friedman and her guest, Jason Barke, deputy associate director of strategic workforce planning at the Office of Personnel Management will discuss assessing your workforce, identify opportunities and build a robust strategy for the future. In addition, Justin Brusino, senior director of content at the Association for Talent Development and JJ Walcutt, learning scientist at Clay Strategic Designs will provide an industry perspective.

Learning Objectives:

  • Assessing your workforce
  • Different types of skills gaps
  • How to develop employees as needs shift
  • Industry analysis

Speakers

Jason Barke

Deputy Associate Director, Strategic Workforce Planning

Office of Personnel Management

Justin Brusino

Senior Director of Content

Association for Talent Development

JJ Walcutt

Learning Scientist

Clay Strategic Designs

Drew Friedman

Reporter

Federal News Network

