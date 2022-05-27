Adopting a zero trust security model

Date: June 9, 2022

Date: June 9, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*

Description

What role does identity and access management (IDAM) play in the move to a zero trust model?

During this exclusive webinar, we will discuss the ways in which agencies plan to expand and enhance their IDAM capabilities in the immediate future. We will also explore how these agencies are applying micro segmentation to their business models and how they mitigate risk, particularly in their supply chains.

Learning objectives:

The Incorporation of Identity and Access Management and Zero Trust

Identity and Access Management and Microsegmentation

Protecting High-Value Assets

Complimentary Registration:

Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023. Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Information Technology. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar. Certificates will be e-mailed to registrants. In accordance with the standards of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 50 minutes equals 1 CPE. For more information regarding complaint and program cancellation policies, please contact FederalNewsNetwork.com at (202) 895-5023. Due to this program being offered free of charge, there will be no refunds issued.

Additional Information:

Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.

Program Level: Beginner

Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training

This program is sponsored by

*Training certificates will be e-mailed to attendees after the event.

Federal News Radio, part of the Federal News Network, is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: www.nasbaregistry.org.

