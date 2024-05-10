On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
AI progress 2024: Challenges and opportunities in government
May 22, 2024
2:00 PM Webinar 1 Hour No Fee
How are you managing risks and opportunities with AI?
Register Now

Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*

Artificial intelligence has quickly made it’s way to the top of technology conversations in government and industry. While the technology continues to evolve, how can you best mitigate risks and identify opportunities?

Join moderator Justin Doubleday, and government and industry leaders as they discuss AI in government trends, challenges and goals for the future.

Learning objectives:

  • Trends of using AI in the government space
  • Considering risks/concerns of using AI 
  • Future technology and milestone goals for 2024

Please register using the form on this page. Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Information Technology. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar. Certificates will be e-mailed to registrants. In accordance with the standards of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 50 minutes equals 1 CPE. For more information regarding complaint and program cancellation policies, please contact FederalNewsNetwork.com at (202) 895-5023. Due to this program being offered free of charge, there will be no refunds issued.

Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.
Program Level: Beginner
Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training

*Training certificates will be e-mailed to attendees after the event.

Federal News Radio, part of the Federal News Network, is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: www.nasbaregistry.org.

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

Speakers

Lou Charlier

Chief AI Officer and Deputy Chief Information Officer

Labor Department

brian peretti

Brian Peretti

Deputy Chief AI Officer and Director, Domestic and International Cyber Policy

Office of Cybersecurity and Critical Infrastructure Protection, Treasury Department

kris saling

Kris Saling

Acting Director and Chief of Staff, Innovation Directorate

Army Recruiting Command

Amy Jones EY

Amy Jones

Public Sector AI Lead

EY

Justin Doubleday

Justin Doubleday

Reporter

Federal News Network

