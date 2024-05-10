AI progress 2024: Challenges and opportunities in government

Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*

Artificial intelligence has quickly made it’s way to the top of technology conversations in government and industry. While the technology continues to evolve, how can you best mitigate risks and identify opportunities?

Join moderator Justin Doubleday, and government and industry leaders as they discuss AI in government trends, challenges and goals for the future.

Learning objectives:

Trends of using AI in the government space

Considering risks/concerns of using AI

Future technology and milestone goals for 2024

Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.

Program Level: Beginner

Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training

