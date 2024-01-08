On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Ask the CIO: Army workforce modernization
January 17, 2024
Host Jason Miller and leaders from the Army and Cornerstone will discuss Army recruitment strategy, career management and the innovation workforce.
In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, host Jason Miller and his guest, Yvette Bourcicot, principal deputy assistant secretary of the Army, Manpower and Reserve Affairs will discuss Army recruitment strategy and the innovation workforce. In addition, Steve Dobberowsky, director of thought leadership and advisory services of the Americas at Cornerstone will provide an industry perspective.

Learning Objectives:

  • Army recruitment and onboarding strategy
  • Career management activity
  • Innovation workforce
  • Training needs of the future
  • Industry Analysis

Speakers

Yvette Bourcicot

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army

Manpower and Reserve Affairs

Steve Dobberowsky

Director of Thought Leadership & Advisory Services, Americas

Cornerstone

Jason Miller

Executive Editor

Federal News Network

