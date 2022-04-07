Ask the CIO: Army

Date: April 14, 2022

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

Description

How is the Army preparing for Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2)?

During this webinar, we look at how the Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications–Tactical plans to test new capabilities to create a data fabric built on integrated data.

Join moderator Jason Miller, Brig. Gen. Jeth Rey and Maj. Gen. Rob Collins as they discuss:

Learning objectives:

PEO C3T Priorities

Data Management

The usage of Emerging Technologies

Priorities for the Future

