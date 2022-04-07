Ask the CIO: Army

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
April 7, 2022 3:07 pm
Date: April 14, 2022
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

Description
How is the Army preparing for Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2)?

During this webinar, we look at how the Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications–Tactical plans to test new capabilities to create a data fabric built on integrated data.

Join moderator Jason Miller, Brig. Gen. Jeth Rey and Maj. Gen. Rob Collins as they discuss:

Learning objectives:

  • PEO C3T Priorities
  • Data Management
  • The usage of Emerging Technologies
  • Priorities for the Future

  • Brig. Gen. Jeth Rey

    Director, Network Cross-Functional Team, Army

  • Maj. Gen. Rob Collins

    Program Executive Officer, Command, Control, Communications-Tactical, Army

  • Jason Miller

    Executive Editor, Federal News Network

