Ask the CIO: Army

Date: April 14, 2022 Time: 2 p.m. ET Duration: 1 hour
Description
How is the Army preparing for Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2)?
During this webinar, we look at how the Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications–Tactical plans to test new capabilities to create a data fabric built on integrated data.
Join moderator Jason Miller, Brig. Gen. Jeth Rey and Maj. Gen. Rob Collins as they discuss:
Learning objectives:
PEO C3T Priorities
Data Management
The usage of Emerging Technologies
Priorities for the Future
