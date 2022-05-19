Ask the CIO: Bureau of the Fiscal Service

Date: June 2, 2022

Date: June 2, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

Description

In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, learn about the Bureau of the Fiscal Service’s HRConnect and how it provides federal agency customers modernized services.

Join Federal News Network Executive Editor Jason Miller and Jeff Schramek, deputy commissioner for fiscal accounting and shared services at the Treasury Department agency, as they take a deeper look at HRConnect and how it supports the current administration’s goals of improving federal back-office processes and using shared services. In addition, Wayne Bobby, vice president of federal for Workday, will provide an industry perspective.

Learning Objectives:

Shared Services Provided by ARC

Utilizing Automation in the Shared Services Realm

Network Modernization

Data Examination

This content is sponsored by