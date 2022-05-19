On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Ask the CIO: Bureau of the Fiscal Service

May 19, 2022
Date: June 2, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

Description

In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, learn about the Bureau of the Fiscal Service’s HRConnect and how it provides federal agency customers modernized services.

Join Federal News Network Executive Editor Jason Miller and Jeff Schramek, deputy commissioner for fiscal accounting and shared services at the Treasury Department agency, as they take a deeper look at HRConnect and how it supports...

In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, learn about the Bureau of the Fiscal Service’s HRConnect and how it provides federal agency customers modernized services.

Join Federal News Network Executive Editor Jason Miller and Jeff Schramek, deputy commissioner for fiscal accounting and shared services at the Treasury Department agency, as they take a deeper look at HRConnect and how it supports the current administration’s goals of improving federal back-office processes and using shared services. In addition, Wayne Bobby, vice president of federal for Workday, will provide an industry perspective.

Learning Objectives:

  • Shared Services Provided by ARC
  • Utilizing Automation in the Shared Services Realm
  • Network Modernization
  • Data Examination
Featured speakers

  • Jeff Schramek

    Deputy Commissioner, Fiscal Accounting and Shared Services, Bureau of the Fiscal Service

  • Wayne Bobby

    Vice President, Workday Federal

  • Jason Miller

    Executive Editor, Federal News Network

