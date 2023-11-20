On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Ask the CIO: Commerce Department
November 30, 2023
2:00 PM Webinar 1 hour No Fee
Join us for a discussion with the Commerce Department's André Mendes and Apptio's Nick Roughan as we discuss cloud, CX and cybersecurity at the Commerce Department.
In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, host Jason Miller and his guest, André Mendes, chief information officer at the Commerce Department will dive into cloud, CX and cybersecurity at the Commerce Department. In addition, Nick Roughan, director of public sector cloud programs at Apptio will provide an industry perspective.

Learning Objectives:

  • Commerce Department’s cloud strategy
  • CX at Commerce
  • Commerce’s implementation of TBM
  • Zero trust goals
  • Industry Analysis

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

Speakers

André Mendes

Chief Information Officer

Commerce Department

Nick Roughan

Director of Public Sector, Cloud Programs

Apptio

Jason Miller

Executive Editor

Federal News Network

