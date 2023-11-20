Ask the CIO: Commerce Department

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, host Jason Miller and his guest, André Mendes, chief information officer at the Commerce Department will dive into cloud, CX and cybersecurity at the Commerce Department. In addition, Nick Roughan, director of public sector cloud programs at Apptio will provide an industry perspective.
Learning Objectives:
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.
Complimentary Registration
Please register using the form on this page or call (202)895-5023
Jason Miller
Executive Editor
Federal News Network
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.