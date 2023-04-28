Ask the CIO: Defense Logistics Agency

Date: May 11, 2023

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, host Jason Miller and his guests from the Defense Logistics Agency and Zebra Technologies will dive into the warehouse modernization system and future strategies at the DLA.

Learning Objectives:

Status of DLA’s Warehouse Modernization System

Reasons to Modernize

Lessons Learned

Workforce Readiness and Training

Industry Analysis

Complimentary Registration

Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.