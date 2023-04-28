On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Ask the CIO: Defense Logistics Agency
May 11, 2023
2:00 PM Webinar
In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, host Jason Miller and his guests from the Defense Logistics Agency will dive into the warehouse modernization system and future strategies at the DLA. In addition, Zebra Technologies' John Wirthlin will provide an industry perspective.
Register Now

Date: May 11, 2023
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, host Jason Miller and his guests from the Defense Logistics Agency and Zebra Technologies will dive into the warehouse modernization system and future strategies at the DLA.

Learning Objectives:

  • Status of DLA’s Warehouse Modernization System
  • Reasons to Modernize
  • Lessons Learned
  • Workforce Readiness and Training
  • Industry Analysis

Complimentary Registration
Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.

Speakers

Karyn Runstrom

Acting Chief Information Officer

Defense Logistics Agency

Jeremy Beckwith

Deputy Commander, Distribution Corpus Christi, Texas

Defense Logistics Agency

Nick Bristow

Chief, Business Modernization Branch, Disposition Services

Defense Logistics Agency

Mike Rogers

General Supply Specialist, Operations Directorate, Disposition Services

Defense Logistics Agency

John Wirthlin

Industry Principal – Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics

Zebra Technologies

Jason Miller

Executive Editor

Federal News Network

Sponsors

      

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.