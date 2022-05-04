On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Ask the CIO: Department of Homeland Security

May 4, 2022 12:02 pm
Date: May 12, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

Description:

How is the Department of Homeland Security evolving its IT to meet the demands of the current landscape?

During this webinar, moderator Jason Miller and Eric Hysen, the chief information officer of the Department of Homeland Security will take an in-depth approach to a broad spectrum of modernization and cybersecurity practices. Additionally, Lamont Copeland, the managing director of Federal Solutions Architecture at Verizon will provide an industry perspective.

Learning objectives:

  • IT progress at DHS
  • Cybersecurity initiatives
  • TMF support at DHS
  • Examining customer experience and workforce
  • Industry analysis

  • Eric Hysen

    Chief Information Officer, Department of Homeland Security

  • Lamont Copeland

    Managing Director, Federal Solutions Architecture, Verizon

  • Jason Miller

    Executive Editor, Federal News Network

