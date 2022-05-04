Ask the CIO: Department of Homeland Security

Date: May 12, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

Description:

How is the Department of Homeland Security evolving its IT to meet the demands of the current landscape?

During this webinar, moderator Jason Miller and Eric Hysen, the chief information officer of the Department of Homeland Security will take an in-depth approach to a broad spectrum of modernization and cybersecurity practices. Additionally, Lamont Copeland, the managing director of Federal Solutions Architecture at Verizon will provide an industry perspective.

Learning objectives:

IT progress at DHS

Cybersecurity initiatives

TMF support at DHS

Examining customer experience and workforce

Industry analysis

