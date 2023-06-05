On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Ask the CIO: Department of Veterans Affairs
June 15, 2023
2:00 PM Webinar
In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, host Jason Miller and his guest, Kurt DelBene, assistant secretary for information and technology and chief information officer with the Department of Veterans Affairs will dive into zero trust and the future of training and automation at the VA. In addition, Tom Roeh, director of systems engineering at ExtraHop will provide an industry perspective.
Register Now

Date: June 15, 2023
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No fee

In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, host Jason Miller and his guest, Kurt DelBene, assistant secretary for information and technology and chief information officer with the Department of Veterans Affairs will dive into zero trust and the future of training and automation at the VA. In addition, Tom Roeh, director of systems engineering at ExtraHop will provide an industry perspective.

Learning Objectives:

  • Zero trust overview at the VA
  • Workforce training and automation
  • Industry Analysis

Complimentary Registration
Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.

Speakers

Kurt DelBene

Assistant Secretary for Information and Technology and Chief Information Officer

Department of Veterans Affairs

Tom Roeh

Director of Systems Engineering, Public Sector

ExtraHop

Jason Miller

Executive Editor

Federal News Network

Sponsors

      

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.