Ask the CIO: Department of Veterans Affairs

Date: June 15, 2023
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No fee
In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, host Jason Miller and his guest, Kurt DelBene, assistant secretary for information and technology and chief information officer with the Department of Veterans Affairs will dive into zero trust and the future of training and automation at the VA. In addition, Tom Roeh, director of systems engineering at ExtraHop will provide an industry perspective.
Learning Objectives:
Jason Miller
Executive Editor
Federal News Network
