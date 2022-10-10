Ask the CIO: Energy Department’s Idaho National Lab

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Date: October 20, 2022
Time: 2:00 pm ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee
In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, learn about the research and development around the use of 5G at the Idaho National Lab Wireless Security Institute. Host, Jason Miller and guest, Dan Elmore, executive director of the Idaho National Lab Wireless Security Institute, will dive into the research behind the security element of 5G and its impact on edge computing. In addition, Michelle Faison-Oldham, the national director of Federal Civilian at T-Mobile will provide an industry perspective.
Learning Objectives:
Dan Elmore
Executive Director, Idaho National Lab Wireless Security Institute
Michelle Faison-Oldham
National Director, Federal Civilian, T-Mobile
Jason Miller
Executive Editor, Federal News Network
