Ask the CIO: Energy Department’s Idaho National Lab
October 20, 2022
2:00 PM Webinar
In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, learn about the research and development around the use of 5G at the Idaho National Lab Wireless Security Institute.
Date: October 20, 2022
Time: 2:00 pm ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, learn about the research and development around the use of 5G at the Idaho National Lab Wireless Security Institute. Host, Jason Miller and guest, Dan Elmore, executive director of the Idaho National Lab Wireless Security Institute, will dive into the research behind the security element of 5G and its impact on edge computing. In addition, Michelle Faison-Oldham, the national director of Federal Civilian at T-Mobile will provide an industry perspective.

Learning Objectives:

  • Research and Development Around 5G
  • Current State of 5G
  • 5G’s Impact on Edge Computing
  • 5G and the Workforce
  • Industry Analysis

Speakers

Dan Elmore

Executive Director, Idaho National Lab Wireless Security Institute

Michelle Faison-Oldham

National Director, Federal Civilian, T-Mobile

Jason Miller

Executive Editor, Federal News Network

