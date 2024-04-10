On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Ask the CIO: Federal Emergency Management Agency
April 18, 2024
How is digital transformation impacting the mission at FEMA?
In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, host Jason Miller and his guest, Charlie Armstrong, chief information officer at FEMA will discuss the how digital transformation is supporting the mission at FEMA. In addition, Don Wiggins, senior solutions global architect at Equinix will provide an industry perspective.

Learning Objectives:

  • Digital transformation at FEMA
  • Shifting FEMA to the cloud
  • Edge computing for the future
  • Employing artificial intelligence
  • Industry analysis

Speakers

Charlie Armstrong

Chief Information Officer

FEMA

Don Wiggins

Senior Solutions Global Architect

Equinix

Jason Miller

Jason Miller

Executive Editor

Federal News Network

