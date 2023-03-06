Ask the CIO: Labor Department

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Date: March 16, 2023
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee
In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, host, Jason Miller and guest Gundeep Ahluwalia, chief information officer at the Labor Department will dive into how the Labor Department has evolved over the past couple years and the technology supporting their progress. Jordan Owens, chief technology officer for Pexip Americas will provide an industry perspective.
Learning Objectives:
Joel Bilheimer
Strategic Account Architect
Pexip
Jason Miller
Executive Editor
Federal News Network
