Ask the CIO: Labor Department

Date: March 16, 2023

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, host, Jason Miller and guest Gundeep Ahluwalia, chief information officer at the Labor Department will dive into how the Labor Department has evolved over the past couple years and the technology supporting their progress. Jordan Owens, chief technology officer for Pexip Americas will provide an industry perspective.

Learning Objectives:

Labor department’s response to the evolving workforce

Application integration to the cloud

Cybersecurity and zero trust

Users and workforce in the hybrid environment

Industry analysis

Complimentary Registration

Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.