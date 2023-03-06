On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Ask the CIO: Labor Department
March 16, 2023
2:00 PM Webinar
In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, host, Jason Miller and guest Gundeep Ahluwalia, chief information officer at the Labor Department will dive into how the Labor Department has evolved over the past couple years and the technology supporting their progress. Jordan Owens, chief technology officer for Pexip Americas will provide an industry perspective.
Date: March 16, 2023
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

Learning Objectives:

  • Labor department’s response to the evolving workforce
  • Application integration to the cloud
  • Cybersecurity and zero trust
  • Users and workforce in the hybrid environment
  • Industry analysis

Speakers

Gundeep Ahluwalia

Chief Information Officer

Labor Department

Joel Bilheimer

Strategic Account Architect

Pexip

Jason Miller

Executive Editor

Federal News Network

