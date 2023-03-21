On Air: Off The Shelf
Ask the CIO: National Cancer Institute
March 30, 2023
2:00 PM Webinar
In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, Jason Miller and his guests Jeff Shilling of the National Cancer Institute and George Gerchow of Sumo Logic will dive into how data management and cloud are driving IT modernization strategy at the National Cancer Institute.
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, host Jason Miller and guest Jeff Shilling, chief information officer at the National Cancer Institute will dive into how data management and cloud are driving IT modernization strategy at the National Cancer Institute. George Gerchow, chief security officer & senior vice president of IT at Sumo Logic will provide an industry perspective.

Learning Objectives:

  • NCI’s IT modernization strategy
  • IT modernization timeline
  • Cybersecurity
  • Data management and the cloud
  • Industry analysis

Speakers

Jeff Shilling

Chief Information Officer

National Cancer Institute

George Gerchow

Chief Security Officer & Senior Vice President of IT

Sumo Logic

Jason Miller

Executive Editor

Federal News Network

