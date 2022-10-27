On Air: What's Working in Washington
Ask the CIO: Navy Reserve
November 10, 2022
In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, learn about the mission and how data is being used for better decision making at the Navy Reserve. Host, Jason Miller and guests, Capt. Kathleen Powell, the force data officer with the Navy Reserve and Capt. Chris Peppel, chief information officer with the Navy Reserve, will dive into data and ROI. 
Date: November 10, 2022
Time: 2:00 pm ET
Duration: 1 hour
Learning Objectives:

  • Mission and roles within the Navy Reserve
  • Jupiter platform overview
  • Case study
  • How data shows ROI

Speakers

Capt. Kathleen Powell

Force Data Officer

Navy Reserve

Capt. Chris Peppel

Chief Information Officer

Navy Reserve

Jason Miller

Executive Editor

Federal News Network

