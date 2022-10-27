Ask the CIO: Navy Reserve

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Date: November 10, 2022
Time: 2:00 pm ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee
In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, learn about the mission and how data is being used for better decision making at the Navy Reserve. Host, Jason Miller and guests, Capt. Kathleen Powell, the force data officer with the Navy Reserve and Capt. Chris Peppel, chief information officer with the Navy Reserve, will dive into data and ROI.
Learning Objectives:
Capt. Kathleen Powell
Force Data Officer
Navy Reserve
Capt. Chris Peppel
Chief Information Officer
Navy Reserve
Jason Miller
Executive Editor
Federal News Network
