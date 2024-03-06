On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Ask the CIO: Customs and Border Protection
March 14, 2024
Learn about how drones are impacting the mission of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, host Jason Miller and his guest, Quinn Palmer, national operations director of small uncrewed aircraft systems at the Customs and Border Protection will discuss the impact of drones and how technology is evolving to meet mission and security needs today. In addition, Chris Stock, vice president of mission success with global government at Skydio will provide an industry perspective.

Learning Objectives:

  • Drone evolution
  • Cost savings from using drones
  • Measurement of drone program success
  • How CBP is addressing cybersecurity challenges with drones
  • Industry analysis

Speakers

quinn palmer cbp

Quinn Palmer

National Operations Director, Small Uncrewed Aircraft Systems

Customs and Border Protection

Chris Stock

Vice President, Mission Success, Global Government

Skydio

Jason Miller

Executive Editor

Federal News Network

Sponsors

     

