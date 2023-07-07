On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Ask the CIO: USDA
July 20, 2023
2:00 PM Webinar
In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, host Jason Miller and his guest, Gary Washington, of the USDA will dive into IT modernization, goals and insights at the USDA. In addition, Wayne Bobby, of Workday Federal will provide an industry perspective.
In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, host Jason Miller and his guest, Gary Washington, chief information officer at the USDA will dive into IT modernization, goals and insights at the USDA. In addition, Wayne Bobby, vice president at Workday Federal will provide an industry perspective.

Learning Objectives:

  • USDA’s cloud and modernization Strategy
  • Software as a service insights
  • ICAM and zero trust progress
  • Network consolidation goals
  • Industry Analysis

Speakers

Gary Washington

Chief Information Officer

USDA

Wayne Bobby

Vice President

Workday Federal

Jason Miller

Executive Editor

Federal News Network

