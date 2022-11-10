Best practices for implementing DevSecOps

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
No matter where your agency is on adopting DevSecOps, it’s critical to realize that — like most things IT — moving to a methodology for software that integrates development, security and operations is not just a matter of making the right technology choices. There’s a major people and workflow component that requires people teaming up and collaborating in new ways.
In this exclusive ebook, we share pointers on establishing DevSecOps from the Army, GSA, NGA, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, OMB, VA and industry experts from Atlassian, Datadog, Invicti Security, Red Hat and Second Front Systems.
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.