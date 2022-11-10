Best practices for implementing DevSecOps

No matter where your agency is on adopting DevSecOps, it’s critical to realize that — like most things IT — moving to a methodology for software that integrates development, security and operations is not just a matter of making the right technology choices. There’s a major people and workflow component that requires people teaming up and collaborating in new ways.

In this exclusive ebook, we share pointers on establishing DevSecOps from the Army, GSA, NGA, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, OMB, VA and industry experts from Atlassian, Datadog, Invicti Security, Red Hat and Second Front Systems.