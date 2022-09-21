On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
CDO Insights into Data-Driven Decision-making
September 28, 2022
2:00 PM Webinar
Date: September 28, 2022
Time: 2:00 pm ET
Duration: 1 hour
During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jory Heckman and guest Tom Sasala, chief data officer with the Department of the Navy will discuss data management strategy and AI’s role in cybersecurity. In addition, Randy Hayes, public sector at VAST Federal will provide an industry perspective.

Learning Objectives:

  • Data management
  • AI’s impact on data and cybersecurity
  • Industry analysis

Speakers

Tom Sasala

Chief Data Officer, Department of the Navy

Randy Hayes

Vice President, Public Sector, VAST Federal

Jory Heckman

Reporter, Federal News Network

