CDO Insights into Data-Driven Decision-making

Date: September 28, 2022

Time: 2:00 pm ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jory Heckman and guest Tom Sasala, chief data officer with the Department of the Navy will discuss data management strategy and AI’s role in cybersecurity. In addition, Randy Hayes, public sector at VAST Federal will provide an industry perspective.

Learning Objectives:

Data management

AI’s impact on data and cybersecurity

Industry analysis

