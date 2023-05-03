CISO Handbook: Defense Innovation Unit

Date: May 16, 2023

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guest Pat Gould, director of the Cyber and Telecommunications Portfolio at the Defense Innovation Unit will explore cyber and modernization initiatives at DIU. In addition, Matt Lembright, director of federal applications at Censys, will provide an industry perspective.

Learning objectives:

Cyber overview at DIU

Cyber and modernization initiatives

Industry analysis

Complimentary Registration

Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.