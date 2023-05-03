On Air: Panel Discussions
CISO Handbook: Defense Innovation Unit
May 16, 2023
2:00 PM Webinar
During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guest Pat Gould, director of the Cyber and Telecommunications Portfolio at the Defense Innovation Unit will explore cyber and modernization initiatives at DIU. In addition, Matt Lembright, director of federal applications at Censys, will provide an industry perspective.
Date: May 16, 2023
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Learning objectives:

  • Cyber overview at DIU
  • Cyber and modernization initiatives
  • Industry analysis

Speakers

Pat Gould

Pat Gould, Director of the Cyber & Telecommunications Portfolio

Defense Innovation Unit

Matt Lembright

Director, Federal Applications

Censys

Justin Doubleday

Reporter

Federal News Network

