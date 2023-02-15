On Air: Federal News Network
CISO Handbook: Department of the Navy
February 28, 2023
2:00 PM Webinar
Date: February 28, 2023 Time: 2 p.m. ET Duration: 1 hour Cost: No Fee During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guest Louis Koplin, deputy chief technology officer for the Department of the Navy and acting portfolio…
During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guest Louis Koplin, deputy chief technology officer for the Department of the Navy and acting portfolio manager of the platform application services at PEO Digital with the Department of the Navy will explore zero trust progress and strategy moving forward. In addition, Michael Mestrovich, chief information security officer at Rubrik, will provide an industry perspective.

Learning objectives:

  • Zero trust progress at the Navy
  • 2023 plans
  • Industry analysis

Speakers

Louis Koplin

Deputy Chief Technology Officer, DON CIO, and Acting Portfolio Manager, Platform Application Services, PEO Digital, Department of the Navy

Michael Mestrovich

Chief Information Security Officer, Rubrik

Justin Doubleday

Reporter, Federal News Network

