CISO Handbook: Department of the Navy

Date: February 28, 2023

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guest Louis Koplin, deputy chief technology officer for the Department of the Navy and acting portfolio manager of the platform application services at PEO Digital with the Department of the Navy will explore zero trust progress and strategy moving forward. In addition, Michael Mestrovich, chief information security officer at Rubrik, will provide an industry perspective.

Learning objectives:

Zero trust progress at the Navy

2023 plans

Industry analysis

