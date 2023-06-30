CISO Handbook: Indian Health Service

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Date: July 18, 2023
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee
During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guest Benjamin Koshy, chief information security officer at the Indian Health Service will explore cybersecurity initiatives and modernization at Indian Health Services. In addition, Torsten George, cybersecurity evangelist at Absolute Software will provide an industry perspective.
Learning objectives:
Justin Doubleday
Reporter
Federal News Network
