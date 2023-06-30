On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
CISO Handbook: Indian Health Service
July 18, 2023
2:00 PM Webinar
During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guest Benjamin Koshy of the Indian Health Service will explore cybersecurity initiatives and modernization at IHS. In addition, Torsten George of Absolute Software will provide an industry perspective.
Register Now

Date: July 18, 2023
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guest Benjamin Koshy, chief information security officer at the Indian Health Service will explore cybersecurity initiatives and modernization at Indian Health Services. In addition, Torsten George, cybersecurity evangelist at Absolute Software will provide an industry perspective.

Learning objectives:

  • Indian Health Service Cybersecurity Overview
  • Zero Trust Transition
  • Industry analysis

Complimentary Registration
Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.

Speakers

Benjamin Koshy

Chief Information Security Officer

Indian Health Service

Torsten George

Cybersecurity Evangelist

Absolute Software

Justin Doubleday

Reporter

Federal News Network

Sponsors

      

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.