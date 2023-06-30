CISO Handbook: Indian Health Service

Date: July 18, 2023

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guest Benjamin Koshy, chief information security officer at the Indian Health Service will explore cybersecurity initiatives and modernization at Indian Health Services. In addition, Torsten George, cybersecurity evangelist at Absolute Software will provide an industry perspective.

Learning objectives:

Indian Health Service Cybersecurity Overview

Zero Trust Transition

Industry analysis

Complimentary Registration

Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.