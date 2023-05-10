CISO Handbook: Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Date: May 23, 2023
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee
During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Jason Miller and guest Elena Peterson, senior cyber security researcher at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory will explore cybersecurity research and IT modernization initiatives at PNNL. In addition, moderator Justin Doubleday and guest Matt Lembright, director of federal applications at Censys, will provide an industry perspective.
Learning objectives:
Complimentary Registration
Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.
Jason Miller
Executive Editor
Federal News Network
Justin Doubleday
Reporter
Federal News Network
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.