CISO Handbook: Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
May 23, 2023
12:00 AM Webinar
During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Jason Miller and guest Elena Peterson, senior cyber security researcher at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory will explore cybersecurity research and IT modernization initiatives at PNNL. In addition, moderator Justin Doubleday and guest Matt Lembright, director of federal applications at Censys, will provide an industry perspective.
Date: May 23, 2023
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Learning objectives:

  • Cybersecurity research at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
  • Protecting the attack surface through IT modernization
  • Industry analysis

Speakers

Elena Peterson

Senior Cyber Security Researcher

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Matt Lembright

Director, Federal Applications

Censys

Jason Miller

Executive Editor

Federal News Network

Justin Doubleday

Reporter

Federal News Network

