CISO Handbook: Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Date: May 23, 2023

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Jason Miller and guest Elena Peterson, senior cyber security researcher at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory will explore cybersecurity research and IT modernization initiatives at PNNL. In addition, moderator Justin Doubleday and guest Matt Lembright, director of federal applications at Censys, will provide an industry perspective.

Learning objectives:

Cybersecurity research at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Protecting the attack surface through IT modernization

Industry analysis

