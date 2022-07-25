CISO Handbook: Securing Identity in a Zero Trust Environment

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

Description:

During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guest Angelica Phaneuf, chief information security officer at Army Software Factory will break down Army’s digital transformation initiatives in relation to their identity and security strategies. In addition, Matt Tarr, solutions architect at CyberArk, will provide an industry perspective.

Learning objectives:

Technology Initiatives at the Army Software Factory

Use Cases and User Experience

Industry Analysis

This program is sponsored by

Complimentary Registration

Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.