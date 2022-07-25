On Air: Amtower Off-Center
CISO Handbook: Securing Identity in a Zero Trust Environment
August 2, 2022
2:00 PM Webinar
During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guest Angelica Phaneuf, chief information security officer at Army Software Factory will break down Army's digital transformation initiatives in relation to their identity and security strategies. In addition, Matt Tarr, solutions architect at CyberArk, will provide an industry perspective.
Duration: 1 hour
  • Technology Initiatives at the Army Software Factory
  • Use Cases and User Experience
Angelica Phaneuf

Chief Information Security Officer, Army Software Factory

Master Sgt. Joseph Myrick

Software Engineer, Army Software Factory

Matt Tarr

Solutions Architect, CyberArk

Justin Doubleday

Reporter, Federal News Network

      

