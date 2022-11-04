Creating equitable government services, particularly in health care, that offer equally great CX

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Across government, customer service efforts are prolific. It’s not as if federal teams and organizations purposefully tried to provide bad service. In fact, many have been working on customer service — often under the banner of “citizen services” — for some time. But the Biden administrations executive order to improve CX created baselines and milestones (which helped carve out precious dollars as well).
There’s also now an understanding that great experiences are both outward (customers) and inward (employees) — and need to occur across an agency not just in select pockets.
In this exclusive ebook, through interviews with government and industry experts, we explore federal efforts to achieve those goals — and also reveal the challenges as well as opportunities ahead, particularly for ensuring reliable access to health care and health care information.
