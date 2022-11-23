Cyber Handbook: Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Date: December 8, 2022
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee
During this exclusive webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guest Doug Jones, chief information officer and director of IT at the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service will discuss cybersecurity best practices and zero trust architecture. In addition, Rick McElroy, principal cybersecurity strategist at VMware Carbon Black will provide an industry perspective.
Learning Objectives:
