Cyber Handbook: Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service

December 8, 2022
2:00 PM Webinar
Date: December 8, 2022
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

During this exclusive webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guest Doug Jones, chief information officer and director of IT at the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service will discuss cybersecurity best practices and zero trust architecture. In addition, Rick McElroy, principal cybersecurity strategist at VMware Carbon Black will provide an industry perspective.

Learning Objectives:

  • Cybersecurity Best Practices at FMCS
  • Adopting a Zero Trust Architecture
  • Cybersecurity Initiatives Across Public and Private Sector
  • The Push to Zero Trust Architecture

Speakers

Doug Jones

Chief Information Officer and Director of IT

Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service

Rick McElroy

Principal Cybersecurity Strategist

VMware Carbon Black

Justin Doubleday

Reporter

Federal News Network

