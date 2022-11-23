Cyber Handbook: Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service

Date: December 8, 2022

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

During this exclusive webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guest Doug Jones, chief information officer and director of IT at the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service will discuss cybersecurity best practices and zero trust architecture. In addition, Rick McElroy, principal cybersecurity strategist at VMware Carbon Black will provide an industry perspective.

Learning Objectives:

Cybersecurity Best Practices at FMCS

Adopting a Zero Trust Architecture

Cybersecurity Initiatives Across Public and Private Sector

The Push to Zero Trust Architecture

