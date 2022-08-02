Cyber Leaders: Tactics for Securing the Supply Chain

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Date: August 11, 2022
Time: 2:00 pm ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee
Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*
Description
What important security factors might you be missing when bringing new software into your ecosystem?
During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain.
Learning Objectives:
Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023. Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Information Technology. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar. Certificates will be e-mailed to registrants. In accordance with the standards of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 50 minutes equals 1 CPE. For more information regarding complaint and program cancellation policies, please contact FederalNewsNetwork.com at (202) 895-5023. Due to this program being offered free of charge, there will be no refunds issued. Training certificates will be e-mailed to attendees after the event.
Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.
Program Level: Beginner
Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training
Federal News Radio, part of the Federal News Network, is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: www.nasbaregistry.org.
Mike Derrios
Senior Procurement Executive, State Department
Donna Bennett
Enterprise Chief Information Security Officer, State Department
John Miller
Senior Vice President for Policy and General Counsel, Information Technology Industry Council
David Lindner
Chief Information Security Officer, Contrast Security
Jared Serbu
Deputy Editor, Federal News Network
