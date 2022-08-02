Cyber Leaders: Tactics for Securing the Supply Chain

Date: August 11, 2022

Time: 2:00 pm ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*

Description

What important security factors might you be missing when bringing new software into your ecosystem?

During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain.

Learning Objectives:

Software Supply Chain Security Challenge

Tools and Approaches to Understand the Software Environment Security Posture

Ensuring the Workforce is Equipped to Secure Software

