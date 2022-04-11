Cyber Strategy Session: Education Department

Date: April 19, 2022 Time: 2 p.m. ET Duration: 1 hour
Description
Join moderator Tom Temin and Steven Hernandez, Chief Information Security Office, Department of Education:
Learning objectives:
Zero Trust Plans at the Education Department
Addressing the Software Bill of Materials (SBOM)
Industry Analysis
