Cyber Strategy Session: Education Department

April 11, 2022 4:15 pm
Date: April 19, 2022
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

Description

Join moderator Tom Temin and Steven Hernandez, Chief Information Security Office, Department of Education:

Learning objectives:

  • Zero Trust Plans at the Education Department
  • Addressing the Software Bill of Materials (SBOM)
  • Industry Analysis

  • Steven Hernandez

    Chief Information Security Officer, Department of Education

  • Tom Temin

    Host, The Federal Drive, Federal News Network

