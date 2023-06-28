On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Data Can Prevent Fraud and Bridge Constituents to Vital Services
July 13, 2023
2:00 PM Webinar
Date: July 13, 2023
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jory Heckman and guest James Ross, principal deputy inspector for investigations at the VA Office of Inspector General will explore fraud investigation and data protection strategy at the VA Office of Inspector General. In addition, Greg Schlichter, director of research and consulting for public sector at TransUnion will provide an industry perspective.

Learning objectives:

  • Fraud investigation at the VA OIG
  • VA OIG data protection strategy
  • Industry analysis

Speakers

James Ross

Principal Deputy Inspector General for Investigations

VA Office of Inspector General

Greg Schlichter

Director of Research and Consulting, Public Sector

TransUnion

Jory Heckman

Reporter

Federal News Network

