Data Can Prevent Fraud and Bridge Constituents to Vital Services

Date: July 13, 2023

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jory Heckman and guest James Ross, principal deputy inspector for investigations at the VA Office of Inspector General will explore fraud investigation and data protection strategy at the VA Office of Inspector General. In addition, Greg Schlichter, director of research and consulting for public sector at TransUnion will provide an industry perspective.

Learning objectives:

Fraud investigation at the VA OIG

VA OIG data protection strategy

Industry analysis

Complimentary Registration

Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.