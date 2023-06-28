Data Can Prevent Fraud and Bridge Constituents to Vital Services

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Date: July 13, 2023
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee
During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jory Heckman and guest James Ross, principal deputy inspector for investigations at the VA Office of Inspector General will explore fraud investigation and data protection strategy at the VA Office of Inspector General. In addition, Greg Schlichter, director of research and consulting for public sector at TransUnion will provide an industry perspective.
Learning objectives:
James Ross
Principal Deputy Inspector General for Investigations
VA Office of Inspector General
Greg Schlichter
Director of Research and Consulting, Public Sector
TransUnion
Jory Heckman
Reporter
Federal News Network
